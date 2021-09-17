CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is A Cyber Security in BFSI Market And Why It Matters | FireEye, Inc., Skybox Security, Inc, Symantec Corporation

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

The ' Cyber Security in BFSI market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Cyber Security in BFSI derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Cyber Security in BFSI market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Retail POS Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Vend, ShopKeep, Verifone, Cegid

Retail POS software helps retailers in providing a user-friendly interface to offer a better retail experience. The software allows the retailer to manage the daily business operation with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness. It also provides accurate insight and analytics avoiding the paperwork and hence reducing human errors. It can be operated on mobile and desktop both with equal ease along with delivering the transaction updates and customer feedbacks and other notifications.
Las Vegas Herald

Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Wipro, WNS, IBM, Genpact, Infosys

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, Wipro, Aquanima, WNS, GEP, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, Genpact & Infosys etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Entertainment Market Is Booming Worldwide with Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Mobile Entertainment Market with latest edition released by AMA. Mobile Entertainment Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Mobile Entertainment industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Mobile Entertainment producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Mobile Entertainment Market covering extremely significant parameters.
Las Vegas Herald

IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
Las Vegas Herald

Airport Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA

The latest independent research document on Global Airport Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Airport Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Airport Management Software market report advocates analysis of Zamar Aero Solutions, LPT Airport Software, TAV Technology, Esp Global Services, Intersystems, Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA, ISO Gruppe, Damarel & ICTS Europe System.
Las Vegas Herald

Network Security Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2027

The Network Security Market size is anticipated to register at a CAGR of 10.2%, growing from USD 168.27 billion in 2019 to attain a valuation of USD 273.58 billion by 2027. The market growth is majorly driven by the requirement for stringent data protection and increasing incidences of cyber-terrorism. Due to the rising incidences of hacking and data breaching, the market for network security has been gaining traction over the last decade. Due to the growing virtualization and digital transformation, the need for network security solutions for cloud technology and BYOD is increasing exponentially.
Las Vegas Herald

Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Las Vegas Herald

Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Summit POS, Intermec, GuestLogix

Latest published market study on Worldwide Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Sunyard, VeriFone Systems, First Data, Summit POS, Intermec, GuestLogix, PAX Technology, Landi, VISIONTEK, DIGITAL DINING, CASIO, Data Logic, Motorola Solutions, NEC Corporation, Newland Group, Honeywell, Xinguodu Technology, Ingenico, Fujitsu & NCR.
Las Vegas Herald

Biometrics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of facial recognition, fingerprint scans, iris recognition, and vein pattern recognition in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.
Las Vegas Herald

3D NAND Flash Memory Chip Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter's Analysis For 2020-2027

The 3D NAND Flash Memory Chip market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 124.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.75% during the projected timeline, from its valuation of USD 12.48 billion in 2019. The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for solid state drives (SSDs) for augmenting the memory space in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The augmented demand for high-performance computers for purposes such as monitoring, gaming, and programming, among others, is further propelling the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory chip market.
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Camera Module Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive Camera Module Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive Camera Module's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive Camera Module includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2027

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump)'s present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
Las Vegas Herald

Anti-Foaming Agent Market Sales Revenue to Touch $6,879 Million By 2023 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Anti-foaming Agents Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 2023, the global anti-foaming agents market was valued at $5,140 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,879 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The silicone based type of anti-foaming agent occupied a significant three-seventh share of the global market in 2016.
Las Vegas Herald

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Cities Market May Set Epic Growth Story with CISCO Systems, IBM, GE

Latest published market study on Global Smart Cities Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Smart Cities space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are CISCO Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, General Electric (GE) and Schneider Electric.
Las Vegas Herald

Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Companies, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2027

The recently published global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.
Las Vegas Herald

Shoe Store Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber

Global Shoe Store Software Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Shoe Store Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cegid, GoFrugal, Epos Now, ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber, Skulocity, pcAmerica, iVend Retail, NetSuite & Springboard Retail.
Las Vegas Herald

Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
Las Vegas Herald

Ventilator Components Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global Ventilator Components Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Ventilator Components market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
Las Vegas Herald

CMMS Software Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | FasTrak, FMX, Sierra

Latest survey on Global CMMS Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of CMMS Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global CMMS Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport & Megamation Systems.
