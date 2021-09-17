CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Carol Marlene Stotts

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Marlene Stotts, 83, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2021 at the Morrison House of Zanesville. She was born on July 23, 1938, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Freeman Shimer and Catherine Sweitzer Shimer.Carol was preceded in death by her husband Ronald C. (Bill) Stotts. Carol was a member of St. Nicholas Church and retired from United Tech after over 30 years of service. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren, and taking care of her cats in her spare time.

