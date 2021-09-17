Jagged Alliance 3 in Development for PC, Will Feature Co-Op Multiplayer

A great coop can can strengthen friendships, build new ones, and sometimes even test the limits of others. We love coop games here at IGN, so we thought we'd take some time to countdown the top 10 coop games of all time. This list of the 10 best coop games attempts to focus on the games (or modes within games) that are specifically designed with coop in mind. The distinction that we're making is that this list is of the 10 best coop games, not the 10 best games that have coop in them, which is why there are some hard cuts that we had to make, keeping that distinction in mind. In any case, let us know your own picks for the top 10 cooperative games in the comments below.

HOBBIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO