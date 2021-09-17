CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jagged Alliance 3 in Development for PC, Will Feature Co-Op Multiplayer

Cover picture for the articleJagged Alliance 3 is finally happening, THQ Nordic revealed today during the 10th-anniversary showcase. The third mainline iteration in the turn-based tactics franchise is in the hands of Haemimont Games, the Bulgarian studio known mainly for the last three Tropico games, Victor Vran, Grand Ages: Rome, and Surviving Mars. It seems like it was actually Haemimont itself that pitched a new Jagged Alliance game to THQ Nordic, as it was one of three 'dream IPs' that they wanted to work on. The pitch wasn't actually for Jagged Alliance 3, but it was reportedly so extensive that THQ Nordic was impressed and offered Haemimont to make the third installment fans have been waiting for.

