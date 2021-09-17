The Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival

After taking a year off in 2020 and delaying the event (which usually takes place in July) to September this year, Pitchfork Music Festival returned to Union Park with a new set of safety rules (including a proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test requirement for entry, plus a mask recommendation that was only loosely followed) and a mostly-new lineup of artists, including indie darlings, rappers and experimental acts spread across the fest's three stages. Spared from the worst of mid-summer heat and any major weather events, the fest went off mostly without a hitch—though it couldn't escape a few last-minute cancelations and schedule shake-ups, like when Jay Electronica bowed out (due to "unforeseen circumstances," organizers said) and was replaced by RP Boo on Saturday. As we head toward the end of September's packed music festival roster, here are some of our favorite moments from Pitchfork Music Festival 2021.

