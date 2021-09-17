SEC program becomes second in country to strike sportsbook partnership deal
LSU became the first program in the SEC, and just the second nationally to strike a deal with a sportsbook. The Tigers have inked a multi-year partnership with Caesars Sportsbook to make it the exclusive gaming and sportsbook partner with the school. The deal follows a similar partnership with Colorado and PointsBet, as those are the only 2 in the nation, according to Ryan Butler of the Action Network.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
