SEC program becomes second in country to strike sportsbook partnership deal

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU became the first program in the SEC, and just the second nationally to strike a deal with a sportsbook. The Tigers have inked a multi-year partnership with Caesars Sportsbook to make it the exclusive gaming and sportsbook partner with the school. The deal follows a similar partnership with Colorado and PointsBet, as those are the only 2 in the nation, according to Ryan Butler of the Action Network.

