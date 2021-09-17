CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the Dallas Cowboys Saying About the Chargers?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotable comments from Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and more in the lead up to the Week 2 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers. "Well, he has a lot of length. I mean really when you watch him play and you know coming out as a high pick [in the NFL Draft] just out of Ohio State, he's a very smooth athlete, has excellent twitch, long-levered. I think you realize cause you know we haven't played these guys, this will be a new experience. This is what we refer to as an 'uncommon opponent,' so we spend a little more time in team meetings and the early group meetings making sure we really identify their personnel and he was definitely at the top of the list for our offensive guys. Just an excellent player, has great understanding. They're moving around [and] they are a multiple defensive front football team, so we gotta be really good at locating him and knowing where he is at all times."

Dallas Sports Focus

The Dallas Cowboys have opened as 3-point underdogs for their Week 2 game against the LA Chargers

While the rest of the NFL world is just now reacting to their games played on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys have been readying for Week 2 for almost half a week now. The rest associated with coming off of a Thursday is a nice benefit to the Cowboys this week who will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Those very Chargers are already undefeated in NFC East play as they defeated the Washington Football Team in Week 1.
Yardbarker

Can Dallas D Contain QB Justin Herbert? Cowboys vs. Chargers GAMEDAY

The Dallas Cowboys look to avoid an 0-2 start to the season as they travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. In a Sunday battle between two dynamic quarterbacks, will Dak Prescott or Justin Herbert lead their team to victory?. QB PLAY: In a Week 1...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott confident Dallas Cowboys team will overcome injuries in Chargers game

Dak Prescott isn’t much for gazing into the past. Especially if includes a Dallas Cowboys’ loss. While most of the media world has been pouring on the accolades since the quarterback’s dazzling return last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott isn’t having it. In fact, he said he wasn’t surprised he played so well in the 31-29 loss, which included 403 passing yards and three touchdowns on 42 completions.
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys injury report: WR Osirus Mitchell sprains left foot, two safeties questionable vs. Chargers

Dallas Cowboys starting safeties Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee are both listed as questionable for Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers, the team revealed Friday. Wilson has been battling a groin injury, while Kazee has been dealing with a thigh injury. It was also reported by Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News that wide receiver Osirus Mitchell sprained his left foot Thursday and will be out 4-6 weeks.
The Dallas Cowboys need to make sure that they are having a conversation about Greg Zuerlein

It has long been said that there are three phases to an NFL game: offense, defense, and special teams. Offensively the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a ton of problems on Thursday night. They certainly need to improve things in the redzone, but ultimately scoring points was not exactly an issue for them. They are not the problem at the moment.
Dallas News

SportsDay’s Cowboys-Chargers predictions: Can Dallas overcome injury losses, avoid 0-2 start?

Our Cowboys experts weigh in on Dallas’ Week 2 matchup with the LA Chargers... If the Cowboys’ opener was a shootout, this one figures to take it up a notch. Dallas never had a worse defensive week, losing DeMarcus Lawrence and presumably Randy Gregory. The Chargers’ defense was bottom 10 in points allowed last year (same as Dallas) and remains a work in progress. If Dallas can’t find some way to pressure QB Justin Herbert, it’s going to be messy but the turnovers the defense generated in Tampa provide hope. Look for a much bigger day from Zeke. Cowboys 37, Chargers 33.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott must alter approach against the Chargers

Dak Prescott has been simply on fire for the Dallas Cowboys. Extending back beyond just this season, Dak has led arguably the most potent offense in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Dallas’ pass-heavy approach has Dak averaging 53 drop backs in his last half-a-dozen games. In those games...
