What are the Dallas Cowboys Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and more in the lead up to the Week 2 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers. "Well, he has a lot of length. I mean really when you watch him play and you know coming out as a high pick [in the NFL Draft] just out of Ohio State, he's a very smooth athlete, has excellent twitch, long-levered. I think you realize cause you know we haven't played these guys, this will be a new experience. This is what we refer to as an 'uncommon opponent,' so we spend a little more time in team meetings and the early group meetings making sure we really identify their personnel and he was definitely at the top of the list for our offensive guys. Just an excellent player, has great understanding. They're moving around [and] they are a multiple defensive front football team, so we gotta be really good at locating him and knowing where he is at all times."