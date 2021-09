Back in 2004, Rolling Stone magazine took on the ambitious task of ranking the "500 greatest songs of all time." Although any list of that proportion could never possibly satisfy every music fan, many younger readers viewed the ranking — which only featured 22 songs from the Nineties and three from the 2000s, but 203 songs from the Sixties and 142 from the Seventies — as unfairly skewed toward what we now refer to as classic rock.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO