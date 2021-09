The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, a new digital version of the popular card game coming soon to PC and mobile. Pokémon Trading Card Game Live is a new free-to-play app for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices launching worldwide. The developer released a short gameplay trailer demonstrating what the game will look like on the app as well as on PC including a new user interface and matchmaking – the layout looks similar to that of Magic: The Gathering.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO