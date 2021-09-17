ELEX II story trailer

Today NBC released another new trailer for New Amsterdam season 4, and this one will make a lot of Sharpwin fans very happy. If you look below, you can see what is basically the love story for Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe over the course of the past few seasons. You see the very first time that they were around each other at the start of season 1, and then everything that transpired for the two ever since. Both have gone through significant pain and devastation — Max lost Georgia, the two dealt with a deadly pandemic, and there were times where both of their jobs were in jeopardy.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO