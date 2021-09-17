ELEX II story trailer
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Piranha Bytes have released the story trailer for EXEX II. ELEX II is the sequel to ELEX, the vintage open-world role-playing experience from the award-winning creators of the Gothic and Risen series, Piranha Bytes. ELEX II returns to the post-apocalyptic science fantasy world of Magalan, with massive environments that can be explored with unrivaled freedom via jetpack—you will be able to move through the epic story any way you want!www.gematsu.com
