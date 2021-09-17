MX vs. ATV Legends announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Both the PS4 and the PS5 are stealing an Xbox console exclusive off the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. More specifically, developer Piranha Games and publisher Sold Out have announced that the former's action game, MechWarrior 5: Mecenaries -- which just came to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X back in May -- is coming to both generations of PlayStation consoles next week on September 23, where it will cost $30, the same price it is on other platforms. Meanwhile, the pair also relayed word that the PS4 and PS5 release of the game will be accompanied by the launch of new DLC, dubbed Heroes of the Inner Sphere, and that the PS5 version, in particular, will support the adaptive triggers and advanced haptics of the console's fancy DualSense controller.

