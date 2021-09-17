CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Countless abandoned dams pose safety risks across US

By Rudi Kiefer
Gainesville Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the many times I‘ve been to historic Würzburg, Germany, one visit stands out in particular. It was a walk across the Alte Mainbrücke, a stone-built structure across the river Main. A complex system of locks and low dams has the eastern third of the river occupied by a flow-driven power plant. Between the thick stone pillars of the bridge, one segment has a tall weir, also called low-head dam, handling the outflow from upstream. On that day, following a week of heavy rain, it was scary to stand on the bridge. Looking down revealed a curved burst of water, 12 feet tall and occupying the entire 40-foot width of the weir. It plunged into the calmer tailwater with brutal force. One could see how the gush continued below the water surface, doubling back into itself. In essence it formed a horizontal cylinder, rotating like the drum of a front-loading washing machine. Anyone falling in there, or somehow making it across the safety barriers in a kayak, would be trapped in a deadly circle of rushing water. I had been looking at what’s called a submerged hydraulic jump.

