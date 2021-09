Week 4 of the Montana High School Football Season kicks off Friday. For the Helena Bengals they are looking to bounce back from a 34-20 road loss at Butte last Friday. Helena now 2-1 overall and 0-1 in Western AA play will travel to Missoula for a conference matchup with the 1-1 Hellgate Knights, who are playing for the first time in two after having last week's game vs sentinel cancelled.