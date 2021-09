I’m Chris Chung, the cat wrangler and one-man developer at Manekoware. I’m excited to finally bring Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, available to play right meow! Cat puns aside, Remeowstered is the definitive edition of everybody’s favorite first-person destructive cat simulator, where you play as a house cat, run around houses, and knock as much stuff onto the floor as possible. If you own a cat, you know exactly what I’m talking about. This game expands your feline fantasy, too, by allowing you to meow at nothing, hunt mice, and cause chaos in unique locations like a supermarket and museum.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO