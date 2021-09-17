CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

COVID a 'contributing factor' in Taylorville teen's death, coroner says

By HERALD, REVIEW
Herald & Review
 8 days ago

TAYLORVILLE — A Taylorville High School student died “due to natural causes with COVID-19 being a contributing factor," the Christian County coroner said Friday. Alexia Garrison, 17, had been quarantined for COVID-19 and returned to school after the quarantine period had passed. She was taken to Taylorville Memorial Hospital after being nonresponsive at her house just before midnight Wednesday, the coroner's office said in a statement.

herald-review.com

