CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

IceHogs Head Coach Derek King Speaks: Approach to the Prospect Showcase, Rookie Expectations, More

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks open training camp on Thursday, September 23rd, back in Chicago. But before then, their rookies and prospects are taking part in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the Minnesota Wild. The prospects will be coached by the Rockford IceHogs coaching staff, led by head coach Derek King. King is entering his sixth year with the Blackhawks organization and third behind the bench as the head coach of the IceHogs in the AHL. Ahead of the first prospect showcase game tonight, King spoke to the Chicago media about the mini-camp and his expectations for the players through the week.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Wild release prospect showcase roster, schedule

The Minnesota Wild were left in the dust while other teams organized their handful of prospect showcase tournaments around the league, but they at least found a home with the Chicago Blackhawks and are doing just a quasi tournament involving just the two clubs at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minn.
NHL
NHL

Wild to host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase featuring the Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, Sept. 15 - 19 at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. TOM KURVERS PROSPECT SHOWCASE SCHEDULE.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Chicago Blackhawks Announce Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

Finally, it’s here! On Tuesday morning, the Chicago Blackhawks announced the prospect roster for the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase between them and the Minnesota Wild that will take place in St. Paul, Minnesota this week. The full roster, comprised of fourteen forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders can be found...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Second City Hockey

A different approach: Here’s a Blackhawks Prospect Pyramid

In a surprise to absolutely no one, Alex DeBrincat was the No. 1 player on our annual ranking of the Chicago Blackhawks’ Top 25 Under 25 players, as revealed earlier on Friday. But ranking players 1-25 can be an incredibly difficult task when the players are merely prospects. How should...
NHL
icehogs.com

Over A Dozen IceHogs Alum to Skate in Blackhawks Prospect Showcase

The Chicago Blackhawks announced their roster for the 2021 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase today, named after the Minnesota Wild’s assistant general manager who passed away in June after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Blackhawks’ prospects will take on the Wild’s prospects in two games at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Blackhawks at Prospect Showcase: How to watch, game discussion

Consider this an open thread for the whole weekend and for the pair of games that members of the Blackhawks organization will be playing in as part of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Minnesota. What: Blackhawks prospects vs. Minnesota Wild prospects at Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. Where: TRIA Rink...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Prospect Showcase Begins, Happy Birthday Q, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

It’s starting to get more real that the NHL season is right around the corner. There are Blackhawks players skating in a formal practice today. And it’s the opening day of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minnesota where the Blackhawks and Wild will hold a mini-camp ahead of both teams opening training camp in the next week.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek King
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks' Reichel shines in rookie showcase

The Blackhawks sent their top prospects to Minnesota over the weekend, where they played two scrimmages against the Wild in the inaugural Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. The Blackhawks lost both games, 3-2 on Friday and 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday, but there were some positives that came out of it.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Chicago Blackhawks Training Camp Position Battles: Middle-Six Forwards

The Chicago Blackhawks are less than a month away from the start of the regular season (October 13th), when they’ll take on the Avalanche in Denver, Colorado. But with training camp set to begin tomorrow, we’re keeping an eye on a number of key position battles that have yet to be decided.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Stan Bowman Speaks: Expectations For Reichel, Pumping the Brakes on Toews, and More

In a Zoom call with Chicago Blackhawks season-ticket holders on Wednesday, Blackhawks President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman touched on several topics on the eve of training camp opening. With several storylines and position battles to keep an eye on as camp opens, one of the most intriguing players to watch during the preseason in Chicago is the 2020 first-round pick, Lukas Reichel. There is an assumption that Reichel has a spot already on the Blackhawks’ NHL roster that is his to lose coming into camp, but the 19-year-old hasn’t earned his place just yet.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Report: All But Two NHL Arenas Will Operate At Full Capacity For 2021-22 Season

The Chicago Blackhawks’ home sell-out streak will likely live on in the 2021-22 season. According to a memo sent to NHL teams from the league on Thursday, 30 of the 32 arenas will be able to operate at full fan capacity for the 2021-22 season. More information from the league memo from Sportsnet’s Eric Engels:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Ahl#Nhlblackhawks Mnwild#Covid#Nhl Draft#German#Del
bleachernation.com

Jonathan Toews Speaks: Returning To The Blackhawks, Goals For This Season, and More

Here’s a sight for sore eyes, my frents. On Thursday, the Blackhawks opened up training camp prior to the 2021-22 season and arguably the biggest storyline heading into Day 1 was the return of Chicago’s Captain Jonathan Toews. After missing all of the 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Toews announced in June that he was back on the ice and preparing to return to the club for this season. As training camp approached, we saw much more of Toews than we did during all of the 2020-21 season out and about with teammates and friends.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Sights and Sounds: Blackhawks Open Training Camp

Stop. Turn. Take a look around at all the sights and sounds!. Ok, so that’s not exactly the same lyrics, but close enough. The Chicago Blackhawks opened the 2021-22 preseason with the first day of training camp on Thursday. If you’re like me, the sound of skates carving up the ice at the Fifth Third Arena and pucks slapping off stick blades gives you all kinds of feelings, like glitter is exploding inside you. (OK, I’ll stop now with the obscure references.)
NHL
bleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Return to the Ice, Capitals Name a Sweater Sponsor, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Yesterday was a good day. The Chicago Blackhawks opened their training camp with a bang: the return of Jonathan Toews. • Toews was back on the ice for the Blackhawks for the first time since the conclusion of the 2020 postseason for Chicago. After missing all of the 2020-21 season, Toews was back in a sight for sore eyes, and looked as ready to come back as Blackhawks fans likely could have hoped for.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Report: Blackhawks Prospect Colton Dach Looking For Trade From Saskatoon Blades

You don’t often see things like this with prospects, but they do happen. According to a report from J.D. Burke of Elite Prospects, Blackhawks’ 2021 draft pick Colton Dach is looking for a trade from his WHL club. Dach, the younger brother of Kirby Dach, has played two seasons for...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy