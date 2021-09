The coronavirus pandemic has turned our world upside down. But other than all the bad things it has brought upon us, there are some good ones too. One of them is new photography genres, and we’ll surely remember 2020 and 2021 for remote photoshoots and gaming photography. So, it’s no wonder that someone came up with an idea to create an app that lets you shoot from the comfort of your home. CLOS is the first app of its kind, and it lets you control the photoshoot from your phone through the camera of your model’s.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO