Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/17): Patients, ERs, ICUs

The day after Idaho officially moved into “crisis standards of care,” there were more than 700 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Those who needed ICU care reached a record high of nearly 190.

Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen on Labor Day activated “crisis standards of care” for the North Idaho region . He warned this week that a similar crisis designation is “imminent” for the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. On Thursday, he made it statewide.

Almost every person hospitalized with COVID-19 is not fully vaccinated. Idaho’s largest hospital system, St. Luke’s, says that between 91% and 94% of its COVID-19 patients over the past two weeks were unvaccinated . In its ICUs, unvaccinated people made up 95% to 98% of COVID-19 patients.

Federal data show the following, based on reports submitted by hospitals for Thursday, Sept. 16 . (See “Notes” below for additional information.) For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

People hospitalized with COVID-19: 722 (previous day: 697) which is 28.2% (previous day: 27.1%) of people hospitalized for all reasons Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 189 (previous day: 180) Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 11 (previous day: 9) Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 103 (previous day: 76)

Children: 4 (previous day: 0)

Age 18-19: 0 (previous day: 1)

20s: 4 (previous day: 2)

30s: 8 (previous day: 4)

40s: 11 (previous day: 12)

50s: 18 (previous day: 14)

60s: 24 (previous day: 25)

70s: 20 (previous day: 11)

80+: 14 (previous day: 7)

age unknown: 0 (previous day: 0) People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 8 (previous day: 9) Courses of monoclonal antibody treatments given in the past week: 323 (previous day: 437) Staffed adult ICU beds available in Idaho, according to state data: 7 (previous day: 12)



Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data, which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to get the numbers as close as possible to being accurate; for example, it reduces the risk of hospitalizations appearing to plummet if a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

