Outcast 2 - A New Beginning - Announcement Trailer

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCutter Slade returns in the sequel to the 90s cult classic Outcast. Explore a vast alien open world in this next-gen adventure game.

www.ign.com

thisgengaming.com

Outcast 2: A New Beginning Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

THQ Nordic and developer Appeal Studios have announced Outcast 2: A New Beginning for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. This is the first new entry in the franchise since the original released back in the 90s. No release window was given but you can check out the announcement trailer and get a first look at the gameplay below.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

THQ Nordic announces Outcast 2, first details & in-engine trailer

Outcast was one of the few PC games that used extensively voxels and relied solely on CPUs back in the 3D hardware-accelerated era. You know, back when 3DFX was giving gamers a glimpse at the future with its Voodoo graphics cards. And today, THQ Nordic announced its sequel, Outcast 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Outcast 2, the sequel announced 20 years ago, is finally coming out

If your response to the announcement of Outcast 2 - A New Beginning is, “I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of Outcast 1,” that’s quite understandable. The sequel was originally announced two decades ago. The first Outcast game, an award-winning sci-fi adventure game developed by Appeal and published by Infogrames,...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Outcast 2: A New Beginning announced as sequel to 1999 cult classic

In a surprise announcement at THQ’s 10th Anniversary Showcase, Outcast 2: A New Beginning was announced as a sequel to the original game from 1999. The publisher showed off a visually impressive trailer portraying the return of protagonist Cutter Slade to an expanded lush open-world. In Outcast 2: A New...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Outcast 2: A New Beginning is finally announced at THQ’s 10th Anniversary Showcase

During THQ’s 10th Anniversary Showcase Livestream, the company finally revealed the long-awaited sequel to their classic Outcast game. Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is being developed by Appeal Studios and published by THQ Nordic. During the livestream, it was pointed out how long of a wait it has been since the release of the original Outcast — the original game was released over 22 years ago! Outcast 2 is slated to release on the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. There is no official release date just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

New Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Trailers Reveal Dynamic Photo Mode, Physical Deluxe Edition Announced

Ember Labs’ Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks to have the same magical qualities of a fantastical Disney-Pixar movie. Two new trailers revealed more backstory and gameplay footage, as well as a dynamic photo mode that has me incredibly excited to take pictures with NPCs (and I usually gloss over photo modes when playing games!). Additionally, a physical deluxe edition was announced in partnership with publisher Maximum Games.
VIDEO GAMES

