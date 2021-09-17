CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Beat Box' Rapper SpotemGottem Shot Multiple Times In Miami Drive-By

By Kiyonna Anthony
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
The 19-year old rapper was reportedly shot at 22 times during a road rage incident

thesource.com

SpotemGottem Wanted in Connection to Murder of Dallas Man

Rapper SpotemGottem is wanted by authorities in the questioning of the murder of a Dallas man. He is the latest rapper that is being investigated by the content of his lyrics. Dallas police had no leads in the murder of Reginald Agnew Jr. who was in town for a party at Club Tropics, All Hip Hop reports. Dallas detective Patty Belew believes the “Beatbox” rapper has bragged about the murder on his single “Again.” The single was released on Triller.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

SpotemGottem Victim of Drive-By Shooting, Recovering in Hospital

UPDATE: Some details have emerged now on the incident. SpotemGottem was driving southbound on I-95 when gunshots started ringing out from another car. The car was shot at least 22 times. TMZ reports that the driver was shot in his hip, and Spotemgottem suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, and...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

SpotemGottem Reportedly In Critical Condition After Being Shot 5 Times

Jacksonville rapper SpotemGottem is reportedly fighting for his life following a shooting on Thursday night in Miami. There is not much information available regarding the shooting, but it's being reported that SpotemGottem was shot five times, and that he is presently in critical condition. We have reached out to the...
CELEBRITIES
