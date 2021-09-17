CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, TN

Knox County Mayor Blasts Biden’s ‘Egregious’ Vaccine Mandate, Commits To ‘Stand Against’ It

theseatonpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a week after President Joe Biden announced his tyrannical vaccine mandate, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said his county would not comply with the lawless order. “In Knox County, we know what we stand for. We stand for freedom. We stand for the rule of law. We stand for the Constitution,” Jacobs, who is also professional wrestler “Kane” of WWE fame, said in a letter addressed to the president. “And you can rest assured that we will stand against your blatant and egregious executive overreach.”

theseatonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

14 Senate Republicans Tell NH’s DC Delegation: Stand Up To Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

CONCORD, NH – All 14 Republican senators today signed a letter encouraging the members of New Hampshire’s Washington delegation to stand up to the Biden Administration’s recent federal mandates, calling them draconian, restrictive, and harmful to the state. Excerpts include:. “The latest executive overreach is to use the Occupational Health...
WASHINGTON, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Joe Biden
Raleigh News & Observer

Why NC Republicans aren’t rushing to crusade against Biden’s vaccine mandate

Some of North Carolina’s most well-known Republicans aren’t responding as fiercely to coronavirus vaccine mandates President Joe Biden has imposed as their fellow Republicans across the country have, as polls show wide public support for vaccines. While South Carolina’s governor has vowed to fight the president “to the gates of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mercury

Letter to the editor: Gale blasts Montgomery County vaccine mandate

The tyrannical decision of the Democratic Montgomery County commissioners to mandate that all county and court employees get the Covid-19 vaccination or be tested weekly is outrageously un-American. Since the coronavirus outbreak in March of 2020, government at the local, state and federal levels has incrementally overstepped its bounds and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
KXL

The Legality Of Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Joe Biden has ordered that every company with 100 or more employees must get vaccinated for COVID but will his dictator demands pass legal muster? Lars brings on Jonathan Emord, a constitutional law attorney and author of the new book, “The Authoritarians.”. The post The Legality Of Biden’s Vaccine Mandate...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Vaccinations#Republican#Congress#Osha#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Washington Times

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts: GOP AGs mobilizing challenges against Biden’s vaccine mandate

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Sunday that Republican attorneys general from across the country are mobilizing court challenges to President Biden’s vaccine mandate. “I’ve been talking to my attorney general, he is coordinating with the other attorneys general across the country who share similar views about the overreach,” Mr. Ricketts, a Republican, said in interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday. “As we see what these rules are, we will be able to know exactly how we will be able to challenge them in court.
NEBRASKA STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Governor condemns Biden’s vaccine mandate, vows legal fight against federal overreach

Governor Mike Parson announced that his administration will reject the Biden Administration’s attempt to enforce an unconstitutional, federal vaccine mandate for Missourians and private businesses. The Office of the Governor has been in communication with leadership from the Missouri General Assembly and the Attorney General’s Office to align resources for a pending legal fight.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy