Knox County Mayor Blasts Biden’s ‘Egregious’ Vaccine Mandate, Commits To ‘Stand Against’ It
Less than a week after President Joe Biden announced his tyrannical vaccine mandate, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said his county would not comply with the lawless order. “In Knox County, we know what we stand for. We stand for freedom. We stand for the rule of law. We stand for the Constitution,” Jacobs, who is also professional wrestler “Kane” of WWE fame, said in a letter addressed to the president. “And you can rest assured that we will stand against your blatant and egregious executive overreach.”theseatonpost.com
