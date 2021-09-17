CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Secretary of Interior signs CSKT Water Rights Compact

By ROB CHANEY
Independent Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decades-long effort to finalize the Confederated Salish and Kootenai-Montana Water Compact concluded on Friday with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signing the deal. “Our elders continually remind us to protect our water, and this day marks the beginning of the water compact implementation that will protect the water for all generations to come,” CSKT Chairwoman Shelly Fyant said on Friday. “The many people who worked on this, especially those who are no longer with us, I’d like to honor them for their efforts allowing us to reach this point. They were all instrumental in realizing this long-awaited vision.”

helenair.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailymontanan.com

Deb Haaland signs the Confederated Salish and Kootenai-Montana Compact

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed the Confederated Salish and Kootenai-Montana Compact on Friday, formally executing the Montana Water Rights Protection Act enacted by Congress on Dec. 21, 2020, the U.S. Department of Interior announced in a news release Friday. “Together, these actions pave the way to improving the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
westsideconnect.com

Harder, U.S. Interior Secretary pledge local investments in water infrastructure

Representative Josh Harder, D-Turlock, was joined by Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland to discuss the drought and water conservation last week. Harder and Haaland both pledged to find solutions to help the Central Valley navigate through the drought. “The department recognizes the hardships that the drought has presented to all...
TURLOCK, CA
KULR8

Gianforte, Fyant, Tester respond to water rights compact

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Chairwoman Shelly Fyant and Senator Jon Tester issued proclamations after the Interior Secretary signed a water rights compact for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. “With the compact formally executed and with the Montana Water Rights Protection Act enacted...
HELENA, MT
Grist

Montana tribe finalizes historic $1.9 billion water rights settlement

After decades of negotiations, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) have finalized a $1.9 billion water rights settlement that resolves thousands of tribal claims tied to waterways throughout western Montana. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed the long-pending water compact last week, executing a complex agreement that...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Independent Record

Commission recommends water grants, discusses next round

A state commission recommended more grants for water and sewer projects on Wednesday and put forward a timeline for the next round of federal funds, with a portion set aside for irrigation. The state Infrastructure Advisory Commission recommended Gov. Greg Gianforte award over $5.2 million in minimum allocation grants of...
AGRICULTURE
lptv.org

Interior Secretary: Petito Case a Reminder of Missing Native Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says extensive news media coverage of the death of Gabby Petito should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States. The first Native American Cabinet secretary said her heart goes out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Independent Record

Lawmakers press on emergency rule over school mask use

Democratic legislators Wednesday pressed the state health department director over an emergency rule related to mask requirements in schools, while one Republican lawmaker asked why the state didn’t extend more power to block district-issued mandates for face coverings. At the end of August, the state health department issued an emergency...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Greg Gianforte
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge issues first rulings in case involving gun rights group versus secretary of state, AG

A court issued two rulings in the case of a prominent gun rights group versus some of Wyoming’s top elected officials. Wyoming Gun Owners Association filed a federal lawsuit earlier this summer against Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Attorney General Bridget Hill claiming that Wyoming’s electioneering communications law is “unconstitutionally vague” under the First Amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
adirondackexplorer.org

On the ballot this fall: Adding clean air and water to state bill of rights

It’s not often that voters get a shot at immediate results. But that’s exactly the opportunity New Yorkers will have this fall, as a proposal to amend the state constitution faces its final hurdle. The proposed “Green Amendment” would guarantee clean air and water as a legal right in New...
POLITICS
Independent Record

Montana marks American Indian Heritage Day at Capitol

Montana officials marked the state's American Indian Heritage Day with a ceremony at the Capitol’s Tribal Flag Plaza on Friday. Speakers included Gov. Greg Gianforte, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and state Sen. Jason Small, R- Busby, with students from Helena’s Project for Alternative Learning among the attendees. The ceremony was followed by demonstrations of traditional games for the students.
MONTANA STATE
Capital Journal

Water rights during drought

During a drought, it is not surprising that the South Dakota Water Rights Program will see an increase in permit applications. According to Water Rights personnel, the permitting load can increase anywhere from two to four times what they might see in a normal year. In South Dakota, water --...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Water Resources#Water Management#Water Services#Water Storage#Interior#Cskt Water Rights Compact#The Confederated Salish#Instream#Hungry Horse Reservoir#Tribal#The Department#Non Indian#Kootenai Tribes
thetahoeweekly.com

Paiute tribe wins water rights victory; Truckee’s water overstretched

When government engineers penciled out how much water they could siphon out of Truckee River for the Newlands Project, they based it on wetter than normal winters and overestimated average water runoff. Once the Bureau of Reclamation began diverting the river at Derby Dam in 1906, water levels began falling downstream at Pyramid Lake, a Paiute reservation.
TRUCKEE, CA
Arizona Capitol Times

Ask the right water question

There are thankful ranchers across Arizona, myself included, after an extraordinary monsoon season that filled our scorched dirt tanks with water and re-seeded our rangelands with knee-high green grass. But well below the surface, and just up-stream, the drought persists. The past 18 months have been particularly difficult for our...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Independent Record

Dozens more Guard members deployed as COVID patients strain hospitals

Dozens more National Guard members are being deployed to Montana hospitals, and the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena will open up six available beds to non-veterans as surging COVID-19 cases continue to strain the state's medical system. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced Friday that he approved requests for...
HELENA, MT
Independent Record

Helena exploring groundwater supply

Helena contracted to drill wells near one of its water treatment plants to explore the groundwater supply ahead of a water rights deadline. The city commission approved the contract bid Monday to drill three test wells near the Missouri River Water Treatment Plant, which briefly shut down for repairs early this month. It would be a step toward making use of Helena’s water rights to the aquifer and preventing them from expiring at the end of 2025.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy