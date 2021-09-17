Wake Forest adds Bobby Bowden tribute to stadium ahead of Florida State game

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

When Florida State visits Wake Forest this weekend, they will be greeted by a little piece of home.

A tribute to the late Florida State legend Bobby Bowden, who died on Aug. 8 at the age of 91, is now painted on the wall outside of Truist Field in Winston Salem.

The art depicts Bowden’s signature under the famous hat he so often wore. Bowden passed away shortly after it was announced in July that he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

Bowden amassed a 315-98-4 record during his 34-year tenure in Tallahassee. Not only did he turn the Seminoles into a competitive program, he twice reached the pinnacle of college football, winning national titles in 1993 and 1999. Bobby Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006 before retiring in 2009.

Wake Forest looks to hand FSU it’s first 0-3 start in almost 50 years

The conference foes are set for their annual matchup this Saturday beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both teams sit in the bottom half of the ACC Power Rankings after their Week 2 performances.

Florida State, the only winless team in the conference, arrives in Winston Salem off their first loss to FCS competition in school history. Jacksonville State beat the Seminoles on their home field last weekend 20-17 on a dramatic Hail Mary play. Florida State has not started 0-3 since 1976.

The Demon Deacons have easily handled their opponents this season, beating Old Dominion 42-10 and Norfolk State 41-16. They are 4.5-point favorites as of Friday afternoon.

Captain and quarterback Sam Hartman will look to take advantage of a struggling Florida State secondary which was shredded by Notre Dame’s Jack Coan and allowed the inexcusable loss last weekend on Jacksonville State’s final play of the game.