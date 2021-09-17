CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

JTEN: Neto Umeozulu, DJ Hicks, Ashton Cozart

By Justin Wells about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inside Texas gets the latest from 2022 offensive line target Neto Umeozulu, plus a pair 2023 priority prospects David Hicks Jr, and Ashton Cozart. Enjoy the evening news.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

JTEN: Rueben Owens, Colin Simmons, Tracy Revels

Inside Texas gets you updated on the latest from top 2023 running back target Rueben Owens post-Georgia trip, latest on 2024 offer Collin Simmons, and an east Texan on the UT radar in Tracy Levels. Enjoy the evening news.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
247Sports

Arkansas upends Texas: Sam Pittman praises Razorbacks fans, coaching staff after statement victory

When Sam Pittman was first hired at Arkansas, he inherited a Razorbacks program that was coming off a 2-10 season and had won an SEC road game in either of the previous two seasons ahead of his arrival. But strides have been made Fayetteville in time since, and another defining moment for Pittman's tenure came Saturday as Arkansas upended No. 15 Texas by a score of 40-21.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Dak Prescott reminisces on hosting Jalen Hurts at Mississippi State

The Dallas Cowboys host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Friday reminisced on the first time he met Hurts. Prescott, a former Mississippi State quarterback, hosted Hurts on his official visit to Mississippi State while he was still a high school recruit out of Channelview, Texas. Unfortunately for Prescott and the Bulldogs, the four-star recruit would ultimately commit to Alabama. But it wasn’t all that surprising to Prescott.
NFL
247Sports

Sam Pittman comments on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

The college football landscape has drastically shuffled in the year of 2021. After Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, the Big 12 countered by adding four new teams in BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston. Texas and Oklahoma are currently scheduled to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hicks
247Sports

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman delivering culture change, Kirk Herbstreit says

ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit said the proof is in the details at Arkansas. When it comes to the transition under second-year coach Sam Pittman, the program took another step forward with the single-most impressive win in his tenure over nationally-ranked Texas. Now ranked for the first time in...
ARKANSAS STATE
WTVW

Akiem Hicks wants to retire as a Chicago Bear

CHICAGO – Engaging conversation is one of Akiem HIcks’ many strong suits. However, for the past nine months the heart and soul of the Bears defense has not said a word to the media. Tuesday he broke his silence. “The funny part about that is, I was on vacation. You...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports

Hicks, Wilder listed as questionable for Notre Dame

MADISON, Wis. -- After missing the 34-7 win for No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1) over Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11, senior cornerback Faion Hicks and senior safety Collin Wilder are both listed as questionable for Saturday's Top 25 showdown against No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0). Hicks had three tackles in the season-opening loss to Penn State on Sept. 4. while Wilder contributed one stop. A four-year starter, Hicks has appeared in 34 games, including 29 starts. Since transferring from Houston, Wilder has appeared in 22 games for the Badgers, including four starts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

DJ LeGroundout?

DJ LeMahieu has received some criticism this year, and rightfully so. After hitting .327 with a a 135 wRC+ in 2019 and .364 with a 176 wRC+ in 2020, he signed a six-year, $90 million deal to stay with the Yankees. While LeMahieu has struggled at times this year, what is the main culprit? And is he turning a corner late in the season?
MLB
On3.com

Isaiah Wilson pens emotional message about derailed rookie season: 'I lost myself'

Isaiah Wilson, a former second team All-SEC offensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs, worked out with the Indianapolis Colts this week, his first workout since being released by the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Shortly after the news broke of Wilson’s NFL comeback attempt, the offensive tackle penned a lengthy, emotional message on his Instagram, in which he says he’s “not asking for forgiveness, but hoping for a second chance.”
NFL
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Football Senior Spotlight: David Hicks

Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on David Hicks of the Boys Varsity Football Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about David and his life on and off the field.
DAVID, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher talks Texas recruiting, Sam Pittman, Arkansas rivalry

No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas will face off Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a huge SEC showdown. It’s also a big game for both programs when it comes to recruiting the talent-rich state of Texas, where Arkansas has always enjoyed recruiting success. “Texas is...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy