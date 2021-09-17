JTEN: Neto Umeozulu, DJ Hicks, Ashton Cozart

The Dallas Cowboys host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Friday reminisced on the first time he met Hurts. Prescott, a former Mississippi State quarterback, hosted Hurts on his official visit to Mississippi State while he was still a high school recruit out of Channelview, Texas. Unfortunately for Prescott and the Bulldogs, the four-star recruit would ultimately commit to Alabama. But it wasn’t all that surprising to Prescott.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO