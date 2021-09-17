1 dead, 3 hurt in crash near Cedarville

A Friday afternoon collision of two vehicles sent four people to the hospital and one of them later died, the Allen County Sheriff's Department said. Police officers responded around 12:05 p.m. to 12763 State Road 1, also known as Leo Road, for a crash involving a Ford Fusion and a Toyota Highlander. Upon arriving, and after initial investigation, it was determined that the female driver of the Ford Fusion was traveling south on State Road 1 when -- for an unknown reason -- she crossed the center line and struck the northbound Toyota Highlander, a news release said.