A New Portland Company Is Making Cotton Candy Hard Seltzer, Whether You Like It or Not

There’s a new, Portland-made hard seltzer on the market. Upper Left Seltzer Co., from the brewing team behind Old Town Brewing, is making spiked sparkling water, avoiding the typical fruit flavors churned out by companies like White Claw; instead, the seltzer comes in flavors like cotton candy and Key lime pie. “Don’t let the sugar-coated flavors scare you off, though,” the press release reads. “The resulting beverage finishes clean on the palette with the perfect hint of your favorite treats.” Those brave enough to try it can find cans at Zupan’s, Old Town Brewing, and Baby Doll Pizza. [O]