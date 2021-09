The University of Maryland has a long history of service to our surrounding communities. From our annual Good Neighbor Day events to the numerous partnerships between campus groups and community organizations, Terps make a genuine difference in the lives of our neighbors. Our collective commitment of service to humanity is why I am encouraging the campus community to make volunteering a regular part of our lives. The Terps in Service initiative is designed to support employees who want to volunteer time to help our communities. Patterned after and in support of Governor Larry Hogan’s Just Serve initiative, Terps in Service unites employees in volunteer efforts and recognizes the exceptional community service that occurs year-round.

