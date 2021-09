The Yakuza series dips its toes in so many different genres that it's pretty much covered every base. From becoming an investor in Yakuza: Like A Dragon to managing your own baseball team in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, it's incredible how the team at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio manages to create these experiences in every game that feel fully fleshed out every time. Lost Judgment does the same, this time putting you in the shoes of a student advisor in a local high school, and it's not only the best side activity the franchise has managed so far but perhaps the closest to a Bully sequel we'll ever get.

