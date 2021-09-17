International ghost hunt at Stately Oaks set for Sept. 25, tickets available

JONESBORO — Are you brave enough to find out what goes bump in the night or listen as the dead speak? Stately Oaks is offering you a chance to find out. In celebration of National Ghost Hunting Day on Sept. 25, Stately Oaks is participating in an international ghost hunt and fundraiser for historical sites across the world. For 24 hours paranormal investigators from around the globe will work in unison to lift the veil in hopes of seeing or hearing what’s on the other side.