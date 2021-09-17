CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesboro, GA

International ghost hunt at Stately Oaks set for Sept. 25, tickets available

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@news-daily.com
Clayton News Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO — Are you brave enough to find out what goes bump in the night or listen as the dead speak? Stately Oaks is offering you a chance to find out. In celebration of National Ghost Hunting Day on Sept. 25, Stately Oaks is participating in an international ghost hunt and fundraiser for historical sites across the world. For 24 hours paranormal investigators from around the globe will work in unison to lift the veil in hopes of seeing or hearing what’s on the other side.

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Jonesboro, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead

BERLIN (AP) — Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, says his party will do “everything we can” to form a new government, despite facing what is expected to be its worst result in post-World War II Germany. Germany’s center-left Social Democrats were locked...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Hunting#The Georgia Ghost Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy