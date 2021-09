Welcome to Dale Coulter’s garden in Sutton, Massachusetts. I have always wanted a greenhouse to be my next gardening challenge. I have been an avid gardener for years, starting simply after going on a garden tour with a friend. Then, over the years, my “I can do that” brain took over. I have multiple garden areas (which I have given names so my hubby can find me!), including the sundial garden, where the greenhouse is located; the water garden; the hosta and heart garden; and the daylily garden. I don’t consider myself a master gardener but one who gardens by intuition. I enjoy encouraging new gardeners to take that leap of faith.

SUTTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO