Omaha Marine recalled as hero who died while helping others

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha Marine killed last month in Afghanistan was remembered as a hero who died while trying to help others. The Rev. Suzanne Howe spoke of Bible scriptures during the funeral Friday for Marine Cpl. Daegan Page. He was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. Howe said Jesus stood in the breach between good and evil, and that Page was killed as he “stood in that breach for as many of his fellow human beings as he could.” After the service, Page’s remains were taken to Omaha National Cemetery for burial. Page was born in Omaha. He lived in Red Oak, Iowa, before moving with his family to Omaha. He enlisted in the Marines in 2017.