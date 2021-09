CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s opposition leaders say the country’s ousted president is to blame for the military coup in the West African nation a little over a week ago. They have asked the international community to support the political transition led by the ruling junta as a four-day summit got under way to chart Guinea’s future. The military rulers are facing growing pressure to set a timeframe for holding a new election. Regional mediators and the international community have called on Col. Mamady Doumbouya to hand over power to a civilian-led transitional government and release ousted President Alpha Conde. He was detained during the Sept. 5 coup and remains at an undisclosed location in the junta’s custody.

