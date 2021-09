When it comes to 1980s Porsches, there’s no model quite like the 959. And now one of the prototypes that helped make the supercar so special could be yours. Mechatronik, a rare car dealer based in Germany, just listed a 959 F-Series prototype for sale on its website, spotted by Motor1.com. The gorgeous car is just one of 12 prototype models built during the development of the legendary speed machine, only four of which survive today. Introduced in 1986, the 959 was, essentially, the German marque’s attempt at a street-legal race car. This isn’t hyperbole, either, as it was originally designed to...

BUYING CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO