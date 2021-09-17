Opinion: Village Matters

“I am writing this in September, because I don’t know if I will make it to Christmas,” so began one of my Christmas cards. Problem was, I didn’t read these words until two weeks ago when I finally got to that pile of cards stacked on my buffet. “I must call Maureen,” I thought to myself, remembering our high school days together. So last Monday I did. The voice on the phone apologized, “My mom passed away in June.” I had a long talk with daughter Keri about our high school years. I was amazed that she knew the names of all our classmates—she had studied the yearbook and absorbed her mother’s stories. I was able to add a few new ones to the repertoire. My friend Carly later told me consolingly that maybe that conversation was just what was supposed to happen and I shouldn’t regret my lax timing on reading the letter or the phone call. erhaps, but the whole incident got me thinking once again about the importance of each of the lovely days we are given, and the opportunities we have to do meaningful things with those precious moments.