Opinion: Left of Center
Back to School: Critical Race Theory De-Constructed, Sort Of. An essay entitled “My road to cancellation” opens with this line: “’Wokeism,’ America’s new civil religion, draws on elements of neo-Marxism, critical race theory, social justice and identity politics.” Wow. The stringing together of those terms made me suspect that the author, Joel Peterson, who taught at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, knew well that they would evoke the comforts of indignation among his like-minded readers. It’s also the sort of line that only further fuels the fires of our divided politics, getting us nowhere.www.lagunabeachindy.com
