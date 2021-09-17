Opinion: Left of Center

Now is the time. Now is the time for our local elected leaders to stand up for the people they say they represent and stand in the gap between our rights and increasingly authoritarian state and federal governments. Now is the time for them to accept their role of protecting our rights from oppression and injustice. Now is the time for them to understand that it is their job to look our state and federal “leaders” in the eye and say, “No. Absolutely not. Over our dead bodies,” and actually mean it. Now is the time for them to make the hard decision that money is never more valuable than freedom. Now is the time for strength and defiance. Now is the time for them to step up or step out. Now is the time for We the People to hold their feet to the fire and, should they flinch away from the flames, now is the time to cast them off in favor of those who will stand firm. Now is the time.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO