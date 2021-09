Early this summer, a contractor arrived at 432 Park Ave. on Billionaires’ Row in Manhattan to address pervasive water leaks at the mega high-rise. He began drilling through the concrete floor, allegedly without any guidance on whether the building’s developers had placed electrical wiring below. The contractor quickly discovered the answer. He cut into a cable, triggering an explosion that launched him several feet through the air, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of tenants this week. It was allegedly the second explosion in just three years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO