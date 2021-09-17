CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold futures mark lowest settlement in over 5 weeks

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold futures declined on Friday, posting a loss for the week and settling at their lowest in more than five weeks. Positive economic numbers coming in each week, the most recent being U.S. retail sales, have contributed to gold's loss, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. "Any additional, positive, hawkish numbers like these are going to solidify any probability of a 'sooner-than-later' [Federal Reserve] tapering schedule, which wouldn't likely bode well for gold, or bonds, for that matter." December gold fell $5.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,751.40 an ounce - down 2.3% for the week. That was lowest finish for a most-active contract since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.

MarketWatch

Bitcoin drops after PBOC said cryptocurrencies are not legal tender

Cryptocurrencies came under pressure on Friday after the People's Bank of China said digital currencies were not legal tender in the country and spoke of a deeper crackdown. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," according to a tranalsation of the statement on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website Friday. The government will "resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehavior in order to safeguard people's properties and maintain economic, financial and social order," it said. Bitcoin dropped over 5% and Ether dropped 9%.
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

