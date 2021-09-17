CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Here’s what leaders at Coinbase, FTX, BlockFi and other crypto companies are saying about regulation

By Frances Yue
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The CFTC has been much faster to weigh in and offer guidance and thoughts...I think there's been some criticism of the SEC, " said Sydney Schaub, chief legal officer at crypto exchange and stablecoin issuer Gemini.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Why crypto enthusiasts should know what ‘FUD’ means

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Among the countless pieces of technical jargon and acronyms that the cryptocurrency community throws around, there’s one important concept that’s easy to understand even for the liberal-arts majors among us: FUD. That stands for “Fear,...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Benzinga

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. What Happened: The plunge in the cryptocurrency markets comes as the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country. This isn't the...
MARKETS
CNBC

China is cracking down on crypto again — here's what that actually means, and how it affects U.S. crypto investors

The cryptocurrency market took a hit on Friday after the People's Bank of China confirmed its continued crackdown in the space. According to a Q&A on its website, the PBOC said that all crypto-related activities are illegal in China, including services like offering trading of digital assets, order matching, token issuance and derivatives. In addition, overseas crypto exchanges providing services in mainland China are also illegal, the PBOC said.
MARKETS
KTLA

China declares all Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. Friday’s notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes. “Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial […]
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Allaire
Person
Gary Gensler
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for digital currencies in China after a crackdown on the volatile trade. The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Other Cryptocurrencies Plunged Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), down 7%. Earlier this year, China banned cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process that has drawn criticism from environmentalists for its potential to contribute to climate change. Chinese regulators also forbid the country's financial institutions from providing services to crypto-focused companies. Today, China's central bank took the next step...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Skybridge#Nasdaq#Circle#Blockfi Interest Account#Sec#Senate Banking Committee#Occ#Crypto Exchange#Ledgerx#Cftc
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
GAMINGbible

China Has Outlawed All Cryptocurrency Related Transactions

Transactions involving cryptocurrency have now been outlawed in China owing to the fact that they are not fiat currencies and are thus illegitimate on the market. Well, that's certainly a statement and a half. This is only the most recent move against cryptocurrencies by the Communist Party of China. In 2017, local cryptocurrency exchanges were shut down leading to the dissolution of a speculative market that contributed to 90% of crypto trading in the world. Two years after that, all domestic and foreign cryptocurrency exchanges and Initial Coin Offering websites were blocked from operating in the country as these currencies "are not supported by real value."
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Singapore
ambcrypto.com

With BlockFi, Celsius under the radar now, what next for crypto-regulations

The New Jersey Bureau of Securities has once again delayed the enactment of the cease-and-desist order it had issued for new interest accounts with crypto-lender BlockFi. The firm announced the extension on Twitter. It is the third time such a delay has come to pass after the regulator initially issued the order back in July. This was followed by a host of other state regulators issuing similar orders against the crypto-firm over its offerings. According to these agencies, these offerings fall under the definition of a security.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Coinbase President Urges ‘Even Playing Field’ for Crypto Regulations

The President of Coinbase Global Inc., Emilie Choi, urged regulators for an “even playing field” in the financial regulatory world. At Messari’s Mainnet conference in New York, Choi asked for transparency, clarity, and fairness from regulators. The Coinbase President appeared remotely and urged for “common-sense” rules. “We just want to...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy