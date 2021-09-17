CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

These 10 states owe late interest on their federal jobless-benefit loans

By Andrea Riquier
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ten states will owe the feds a collective $45 billion after exhausting their state insurance trust funds and failing to pay back their loans in time

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

State Begins Clawing Back Unemployment Benefits

Unemployment Woes: DOL Says It Overpaid Some Beneficiaries. Lawmakers were fielding hundreds of calls in 2020 from residents who were unemployed due to the pandemic and unable to pay the bills. Now the state Department of Labor is saying some of those people may have been paid too much. “I...
ECONOMY
nbc16.com

Ten states owe $45.6B for unemployment loans

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Ten states owe the federal government $45.6 billion for unemployment funds at an interest rate of 2.3%, according to watchdog group Open the Books. The states missed the Sept. 6 deadline to pay back jobless benefit loans used to fund unemployment benefits during the pandemic. Some of...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Federal Stimulus Money#The Treasury Department#Century Foundation#Labor Department#The American Rescue Plan#Covid
Fortune

The $3.5 trillion budget promises Americans 12 weeks of paid leave—and workers are all for it

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After living through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise that a majority of Americans place a higher premium on paid time off policies these days. In fact, 7 in 10 voters believe employers should be required to offer paid time off for employees who have been with a company for at least a year, according to a new survey commissioned by the American Council of Life Insurers.
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1

IRS, state labor departments tell residents to repay stimulus checks, unemployment benefits

The IRS and state labor departments are telling millions of Americans to repay stimulus checks and unemployment benefits. The benefits distributed during the coronavirus pandemic prevented millions of families from reaching their financial brink. That hasn’t stopped state and federal agencies from reclaiming funds paid out in 2020. For many, the biggest issue is that repayment demands have not been validated.
ECONOMY
Richmond.com

Initial claims for jobless benefits rose by more than 12K last week, though continuing claims are still declining

The pace at which Virginians filed for jobless benefits jumped sharply last week, though the number of people getting continued benefits was down from a year ago. The Virginia Employment Commission reported on Thursday that it got 15,962 initial claims for benefits for the week that ended Sept. 18, based on seasonally adjusted data. That was an increase of 12,140 claimants from the previous week, breaking a nearly monthlong trend of declines in claims for benefits.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Turnto10.com

10 states owe Uncle Sam $1B in interest payments on $45.6B in borrowed unemployment

WASHINGTON (SBG) - While unemployment checks seem to magically appear in bank accounts every month for the millions of Americans collecting the benefits, that money comes with major strings attached for the states funding them. Ten states and U.S. Virgin Islands owe the federal government $45.6 billion for unemployment funds...
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Petition Set for Big Milestone, $600 Golden State Payment for SSDI, SSA Progressing

The call for a fourth stimulus check escalates. Americans resort to online petitions to express their frustration with growing debts and expenses. One petition proposed $2,000 monthly checks for the duration of the pandemic. Another appealed to California governor Gavin Newsom to include SSDI and SSI as eligible recipients for the Golden State payments. Both has received massive support from the public.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy