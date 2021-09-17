CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nextdoor to start trading on NYSE after merger with SPAC closes

 9 days ago
Nextdoor Inc. will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange as soon as it’s acquired by special purpose acquisition company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB) the companies said Friday. Back in July , the neighborhood social-media company and the SPAC said they were merging in a deal that would value Nextdoor at $4.3 billion. At the close of the deal, the SPAC will delist from the Nasdaq and shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., under the ticker symbol “KIND,” on the NYSE. While an exact time for the close of the deal was not given, the companies said that Nextdoor will hold its first investor day on Monday.

