This 80-year-old Scotch could cost you more than $100,000, and is packaged in a special ‘oak pavilion’

There's nothing more beautiful than a fully decorated Christmas tree that is all lit up for the holidays. Once our artificial tree is pulled out of the attic, unboxed, then fully assembled and decorated, I can sit back and gaze at it for hours. I can get lost in the twinkling of the lights and looking at all of the handcrafted ornaments that my daughter, wife and I have created throughout the years. My fingers are crossed with this statement - I've been blessed throughout the last three years in the fact that all the lights work on the tree after assembling and decorating it. But that wasn't the case three years ago. Our previous tree was only three years old when two-thirds of the lights decided not to work and I had to go out and replace it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO