CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Hospital leaders fear need to switch to triage standards; Utah confirms 1,749 new cases

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah National Guard Pfc. Jacob Osborne, with 19th Special Forces at Camp Williams, applies a reagent at a COVID-19 testing site in Salt Lake City on July 6. Hospital leaders fear Utah could join Idaho in switching to a triage-type standard of care as more are hospitalized with the coronavirus. ( Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah hospitals haven't reached "crisis standards of care" like neighboring Idaho, one doctor said Friday leaders fear the Beehive State could reach that situation if the community doesn't increase its efforts to fight disease spread.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
State
Idaho State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Utah#Utah National Guard Pfc#Deseret News#The Beehive State#Intermountain Healthcare
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy