CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

RML And GTO Engineering Both Drop News On Their Separate Ferrari 250-Inspired Restomod Projects

Carscoops
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ferrari 250 is one of the most rare, expensive and iconic vehicles in the world so it is pretty natural to inspire restomod builds. Currently, two British firms are working on similar projects set to combine retro looks, high-quality materials, and modern technology – RML, with the Short Wheelbase that pays tribute to the 250 GT SWB, and GTO Engineering with the 250 GTO-inspired Squalo. Although totally independent, they issued a press release on their progress at the same time!

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Caterham’s Lightest Seven Ever Weighs Less Than A Bugatti Chiron’s Engine

The Caterham Seven is one of the lightest, purest sports cars on the planet. Stripped of most everything that doesn’t help you go fast or have fun, a mid-spec 270 will get you to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.0 seconds and weighs just 1,190 lbs (540 kg), or around a third of a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S.
CARS
Carscoops

Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Delivers An Incredible 1,350 HP At The Wheels

From the moment Chevrolet unveiled the C8 Corvette, it was inevitable that tuning companies would flood to the mid-engine sports car and begin modifying it. This particular ‘Vette from FuelTech is one of the most impressive we’ve come across. Eager to lift grunt from the 6.2-liter V8 engine, FuelTech has...
CARS
Carscoops

Lamborghini Espada Was Abandoned In Barn For 30 Years When Owner Disappeared

Many supercars have been discovered in barn finds, having been abandoned for many years for a number of reasons. However, The Late Brake Show came across something rather unique, not just in terms of the find, but the entire story (or lack thereof) leading up to it. In a recent episode, Jonny Smith travels to a secluded part of Lake District in Kendal where a Lamborghini Espada has remained in hibernation for over three decades, tucked away in the barn of a beautiful estate.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrari 250#Gto#Design#British#Starting#V12#Twyford#Hewland#Gto Engineering
MotorAuthority

GTO Engineering Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder revival remasters an icon

The U.K.'s GTO Engineering has added a new offering to its growing portfolio of replica Ferraris, which the company refers to as its Revival series. The latest to join the series is Ferrari's 250 GT SWB California Spyder, a much loved Ferrari of the 1960s which today will easily fetch eight figures at auction. It also happens to be the Ferrari that featured in “Ferris Bueller's Day Off.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

Ferrari’s Latest Icona Project Has Been Spotted And It Looks To Be Inspired By The 1960s 330 P4

It seems now more than ever that Italian carmakers are hell-bent on keeping the internal combustion engine alive, especially when it comes to high-end companies like Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Pagani. Lamborghini recently resurrected the Countach and, now, Ferrari seems to be bringing another Icona (Icon), as spy footage shows a camouflaged test mule that resembles the 1967 Ferrari 330 P4.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Carscoops

Ex-Ferrari Engineer Creates Fering Pioneer, Hybrid Off-Roader With A Fabric Body

England has provided the world with another smallscale automaker, this time called Fering. The first vehicle it plans to create, the Pioneer, is looking to rewrite the book on off-roading. Founded by Ben Scott-Geddes, who has worked with McLaren, Ferrari, and Caparo has decided to apply his considerable talents to...
CARS
MotorAuthority

1967 Ferrari 330 P4 tipped to be inspiration for next Icona series supercar

Ferrari in 2018 launched the new Icona series aimed at collectors looking to purchase a one-off or low-volume Ferrari with styling unashamedly cribbed from past classics. The first in the series were the 812-based Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 cars, inspired by early racing barchettas like the original 750 Monza and 860 Monza of the 1950s.
CARS
Carscoops

Nissan Canada Auctioning Off GT-R With Unique NFT For At Least $220,000

Nissan Canada announced today that it has partnered with Toronto artist Alex McLeod to create a unique non-fungible token (NFT) inspired by the GT-R. The work will be auctioned off next month with a reserve price of $280,000 CAD ($220,000 USD). The person who wins the auction won’t just get...
CARS
Carscoops

Listen To The Singer DLS Howl While Testing At The Nurburgring

Not long after our spy photographers snapped the Singer DLS testing at the Nurburgring, the stunning restomod has been filmed on the move at the famed German circuit. Its looks and sounds just as epic as you’d imagine. At the heart of the Singer DLS is a naturally-aspirated air-cooled 4.0-liter...
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Mazda2 Gets A Handful Of Updates Down Under, Including New SP Variant

The Mazda2 range has been updated in Australia with the launch of the new G15 Pure SP variant. The new model is based around the Mazda2 G15 Pure and adds black 16-inch wheels as well as black mirrors, a black front grille, and chrome tailpipes. The interior is also finished in a combination of black cloth upholstery and red trim.
CARS
Carscoops

Bugatti Has Built The First Eight Chiron Super Sport 300+ Models For Customers

Bugatti has finished production of the first eight examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ that are heading to customers. It has been two years since a Chiron Super Sport 300+ prototype smashed the 300 mph (482 km/h) barrier, hitting 304.773 mph (490.4 km/h). Bugatti has spent the last 24 months fine-tuning the car and is now ready to begin customer deliveries. Just 30 examples of the car will be produced, each finished in the same combination of exposed carbon fiber with bright orange accents.
CARS
Carscoops

Is This Aero-Kitted Porsche 993 Convertible The Most Awkward-Looking 911 Ever?

Ask a bunch of Porsche fans to name their favourite generation of 911 and the 993 built between 1994 and 1998 is guaranteed to come near the top of the list. Faster and better handling than the 964 it replaced, still packing an air-cooled flat six and original-style dashboard, and much curvier than 996 that followed, it’s a fantastic bridge between the classic and modern eras of 911.
CARS
Carscoops

This 1:11 Scale Wooden New Kia Sorento Will Cost You $1,250

Previous iterations of the Kia Sorento haven’t been exactly what we would call ‘desirable.’ However, with the latest generation, the South Korean car manufacturer has managed to create an SUV that isn’t just appealing but also an excellent all-rounder to live with. The design of the new model is so...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Manhart’s ER 800 Is A Mercedes-AMG E63 S On Supercar Steroids

Manhart is usually associated with tuned BMWs but the Wuppertal-based company got its hands on a Mercedes-AMG E63 S, bringing supercar-level performance to the sports sedan. The Manhart ER 800 as it is called, will be produced in a limited number of five units, making it the ultimate rival of the BMW M5-based MH5 800.
CARS
Carscoops

At $52,000, Will This Insanely Powerful 2004 Ford Mustang Cobra Twin Turbo Fit In Your Stable?

If you love the Ford Mustang but want something a little different than the fifth- and sixth-generation models that you most commonly see, then this Mustang could be perfect. What you’re looking at is a 2004 Mustang, meaning it was the final model year for the fourth-generation car. However, this is no ordinary 2004 Mustang and has been extensively upgraded, making it perfect for the drag strip or simply enjoying on the street. Away from crowds of people, of course.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy