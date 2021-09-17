RML And GTO Engineering Both Drop News On Their Separate Ferrari 250-Inspired Restomod Projects
The Ferrari 250 is one of the most rare, expensive and iconic vehicles in the world so it is pretty natural to inspire restomod builds. Currently, two British firms are working on similar projects set to combine retro looks, high-quality materials, and modern technology – RML, with the Short Wheelbase that pays tribute to the 250 GT SWB, and GTO Engineering with the 250 GTO-inspired Squalo. Although totally independent, they issued a press release on their progress at the same time!www.carscoops.com
Comments / 0