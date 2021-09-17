RML And GTO Engineering Both Drop News On Their Separate Ferrari 250-Inspired Restomod Projects

Many supercars have been discovered in barn finds, having been abandoned for many years for a number of reasons. However, The Late Brake Show came across something rather unique, not just in terms of the find, but the entire story (or lack thereof) leading up to it. In a recent episode, Jonny Smith travels to a secluded part of Lake District in Kendal where a Lamborghini Espada has remained in hibernation for over three decades, tucked away in the barn of a beautiful estate.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO