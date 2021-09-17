No longer 'little brother,' Timpanogos football off to second-best start in nearly a decade

Timpanogos quarterback Matu Holdaway (14) and running back Josh Jones (81) during practice in Orem. The Timberwolves are off to a 5-0 start, their best since 2018 and one of just three years in the past seven with at least as many total wins. (Sean Walker, KSL.com) OREM — With respect to his teammates of past years and the lessons he learned as part of those teams, Josh Jones was tired of being picked on.