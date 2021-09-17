CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worldwide LED Light Engine Industry To 2030 - The Integration Of Wireless Technology In LED Lighting Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Light Engine Market By Product Type, Installation Type, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED light engine market size was valued at $25.15 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $91.27 Billion by 2030, to register a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The LED light engine (LLE) is an integrated assembly which is composed of one or more LED arrays (modules) or light emitting diodes (LEDs) as well as an LED driver along with the other optical, mechanical, thermal, and electrical components. It is a cutting-edge lighting technology that offers increased efficiency and longevity. A luminaire's fundamental component is its LED light engine. These light engines can be used to replace standard lamps. Compared with traditional LEDs, the LED light engine does not require an AC/DC transformer because it is directly connected to alternating current or AC power.Factors such as rapid urbanization coupled with infrastructural development; reduction in LED prices; and emergence of initiatives governing bodies toward the adoption of the energy-efficient lighting system mainly drive the growth of the market. For instance, on going smart cities initiatives around the globe has encouraged the implementation of lighting systems, which are based on IoT. Moreover, huge growth of LED technology over conventional lighting technology as well as rise in penetration of LEDs as light sources in general lighting is projected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the integration of wireless technology in LED lighting systems and emergence of innovative LED light engine products are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The global LED light engine market is segmented on the basis of product type, installation type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into lamp and luminaire. By installation type, the market is classified into new installation and retrofit installation. According to the application, the market is segmented into indoor lighting and outdoor lighting. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The companies profiled in the LED light engine market report include Acuity Brands, Inc., General Electric Company, Glamox Limited, Hubbell Incorporated, Ideal Industries Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Signify Holding, and Zumtobel Lighting GmbH.

Key Market Players

  • Acuity Brands Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Glamox Limited
  • Hubbell Incorporated
  • OSRAM GmbH
  • Ideal Industries Inc.
  • Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Signify Holding
  • Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. COVID-19 impact analysis on LED light engine market3.2.1. Impact on market size3.2.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.2.3. Key player strategies to tackle COVID-19's impact3.3. Key findings3.3.1. Top impacting factors3.3.2. Top investment pockets3.4. Porter's five forces analysis3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rapid urbanization coupled with infrastructural development3.5.1.2. Reduction in LED prices3.5.1.3. Emergence of initiatives governing bodies toward the adoption of the energy-efficient lighting system3.5.1.4. Huge growth of LED technology over outdoor lighting technology as well as rise in penetration of LEDs as light sources in general lighting3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. The lack of awareness among consumers about the installation cost3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. p3.5.3.2. Emergence of innovative LED light engine products CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL LED LIGHT ENGINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Lamp4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Luminaire4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL LED LIGHT ENGINE MARKET, BY INSTALLATION TYPE5.1. Overview5.2. New installation5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Retrofit installation5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL LED LIGHT ENGINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. Overview6.2. Indoor6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Outdoor6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL LED LIGHT ENGINE MARKET, BY END USER7.1. Overview7.2. Residential7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Commercial7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country7.4. Industrial7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: LED LIGHT ENGINE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE9.1. Introduction9.1.1. Market player positioning, 20199.2. Top winning strategies CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD10.1. Competitive heatmap CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES11.1. Acuity Brands, Inc.11.1.1. Company overview11.1.2. Key executives11.1.3. Company snapshot11.1.4. Operating business segments11.1.5. Product portfolio11.1.6. R&D expenditure11.1.7. Business performance11.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.2. Glamox AS11.2.1. Company overview11.2.2. Key executives11.2.3. Company snapshot11.2.4. Operating business segments11.2.5. Product portfolio11.2.6. R&D expenditure11.2.7. Business performance11.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.3. Hubbell Incorporated11.3.1. Company overview11.3.2. Key executives11.3.3. Company snapshot11.3.4. Operating business segments11.3.5. Product portfolio11.3.6. Business performance11.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments11.4. Ideal Industries, Inc.11.4.1. Company overview11.4.2. Key executives11.4.3. Company snapshot11.4.4. Operating business segments11.4.5. Product portfolio11.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.5. Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.11.5.1. Company overview11.5.2. Key executives11.5.3. Company snapshot11.5.4. Operating business segments11.5.5. Product portfolio11.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.6. OSRAM GmbH11.6.1. Company overview11.6.2. Key executives11.6.3. Company snapshot11.6.4. Operating business segments11.6.5. Product portfolio11.6.6. R&D expenditure11.6.7. Business performance11.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.7. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.11.7.1. Company overview11.7.2. Key executives11.7.3. Company snapshot.11.7.4. Operating business segments11.7.5. Product portfolio11.7.6. R&D expenditure11.7.7. Business performance11.8. Savant Systems, Inc.11.8.1. Company overview11.8.2. Key executives11.8.3. Company snapshot11.8.4. Operating business segments11.8.5. Product portfolio11.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.9. Signify Holding11.9.1. Company overview11.9.2. Key executives11.9.3. Company snapshot11.9.4. Operating business segments11.9.5. Product portfolio11.9.6. R&D expenditure11.9.7. Business performance11.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.10. Zumtobel Lighting GmbH11.10.1. Company overview11.10.2. Key executives11.10.3. Company snapshot11.10.4. Operating business segments11.10.5. Product portfolio11.10.6. R&D expenditure11.10.7. Business performance

