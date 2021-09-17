Premium Service Brands Adds Tile Cleaning Franchise The Grout Medic To Thriving Portfolio

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-brand franchisor Premium Service Brands has added yet another high-value franchise to its thriving network of home service brands. The 67 location tile and grout cleaning and restoration franchise The Grout Medic will join a roster of integrated service franchises that includes kitchen-remodeling brand Kitchen Wise , painting brand 360° Painting , cleaning brand Maid Right , outdoor surface cleaning brand Renew Crew , home-repair brand Handyman Pro , junk removal franchise Rubbish Works and garage-door services brand ProLift Garage Doors .

"The Grout Medic is a multi-decade proven home-services provider with talented and ambitious franchisees nationwide," said JC Timmons, The Grout Medic's current CEO, will remain on the team to assist with the transition of The Grout Medic to Premium Service Brands. "This combination with Premium Service Brands, the leading home services name in North America, is the natural next step for our brand to continue its legacy. Premium Service Brands and The Grout Medic share multiple winning virtues of focused customer attention, relevant service offerings and high-quality business ownership opportunities for current and prospective franchisees. We are looking forward to the ongoing value-building at Premium Service Brands."

"Premium Service Brands' goal in acquiring The Grout Medic is to not only to add great franchise partners, but also to provide another option to existing PSB franchisees and franchise candidates interested in joining the PSB family," said Flick.

As part of Premium Service Brands' multi-brand roster, The Grout Medic franchisees will have a built-in network of potential customers and referrals. Additionally, franchisees will have the opportunity for vertical growth through the franchisor's Home.One Program, which offers prospective franchisees an incentive to acquire multiple Premium Service Brands concepts and dominate their local market through multi-brand ownership.

"We are continuing to build on our proven Premium Service Brands process, and as we integrate The Grout Medic into our system, we are confident the brand will grow with the kind of success that we have achieved with other recently acquired brands," said Courtney Spain, VP of Operations for Premium Service Brands. "We look forward to applying our best practices for operations, training, technology and marketing support to The Grout Medic, and further growing the brand on a national scale."

