CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Jeffrey Peter Wendt

spmetrowire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey Peter Wendt went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeffrey will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10-10:45 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be in the St. Mary of Torun Parish Cemetery. Shuda Funeral Services is assisting the family.

spmetrowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Jeffrey R. Geisler

January 18, 1950 - August 22, 2021 - If you knew my brother, Jeffrey Ross Geisler, I think you'd agree that this is what he would have said in his obituary. If you knew my brother, Jeffrey Ross Geisler, I think you'd agree that this is what he would have said in his obituary, minus a few expletives!
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Inter Lake

Jeffrey Thomas Rajkowski, 68

Jeffrey Thomas Rajkowski, 68, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Dad was born to Tony Rajkowski and Margie (Bemboom) Rajkowski on Sept. 5, 1953, and grew up on a dairy farm in Mayhew Lake, Minnesota. As a middle child of seven, he learned how to work hard and fend for himself against three older brothers. He often told stories alongside his brothers of the adventures and altercations that gave the Rajkowski brothers a reputation. One such memory was the time Dad tried to Tarzan his way up a barn loft rope just as fast as his little brother, Tim, was untying it at the top intentionally dropping Dad to a broken arm. Dad graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1971 and then continued his education at SCSU, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in photo engineering technology in 1976. In his yearbook, he was dubbed “Mr. Irresistible.” Dad loved photography and canoeing and took many beautiful photos of his Yukon River travels, and the animals and plant life of the wild, northwest mountains. Shortly after managing a photography shop in Cambridge, Minnesota, Dad packed up his Ford Pinto and adventured out to Montana where he got a job on Big Mountain. It was 1980.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
oakpark.com

George Wendt, legend in open water swimming, drowns at event

George Wendt, a beloved Fenwick High School teacher and legendary Chicago swimmer, died after drowning in Lake Michigan Sept. 11 during the 30th annual Big Shoulders Open Water Classic. Wendt, a 73-year-old from River Forest, was found “unresponsive after swimming in the water” around 9 a.m. in the 800 block...
CHICAGO, IL
sanmateocountynews.com

SMCSO Captain Jeffrey C Kearnan

Simple Questions, Who else was involved? Did you recover the $232.084.51? Why did you think it was OK to Investigate this in the first place?. San Mateo County has three candidates for Sheriff in the next Election of 2022. I didn’t mention Mark D. Melville in the title because he fully understands the topic of Conflict of Interest.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Shuda Funeral Services#Msoe University#Earth Tech#Wendt Puyallup#Theda Medical Center
Corydon Democrat

Jeffrey Jordan

Jeffrey (Jay) Jordan, 59, formerly of Corydon, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, in Bardstown, Ky., where he spent the last 30 years of his life. He was a graduate of Corydon Central High School and Indiana University and an alumnus of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was a small business owner in Bardstown at the time of his passing. He will be remembered as a man who “knew a lot of stuff about a lot of stuff,” including IU sports, the Olympics, endangered forests and wildlife, a plethora of history, Kentucky Derby trivia, brain teasers, astronomy, table tennis, just to name a few.
CORYDON, IN
WSJM

Jeffrey John Ball

Jeffrey John Ball, 65, of Cassopolis, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
CASSOPOLIS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy