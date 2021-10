The Pokemon Company has announced that the Pokemon HOME service is set to undergo maintenance on Wednesday 22nd September at 1am UTC to 6am UTC on the Nintendo Switch system and iOS and Android devices. Therefore you won’t be able to access the application on either Switch or mobile during the 5 hours that the service will be down for. Once maintenance has finished, a new update will become available for the smartphone app which will bring it to Version 1.5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO