CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseville, CA

Roseville resident Crystal Roberts joins Solera Senior Living

rosevilletoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCystal Roberts named Chief Clinical and Wellness Officer. Denver, Colorado – Solera Senior Living, a Denver-based operator, developer and investor of next generation senior living communities across the U.S., recently announced the addition of Crystal Roberts a resident of Roseville, Calif, and 27-year industry veteran known for her distinctive Alzheimer’s and dementia care programs, to its already impressive leadership team.

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed at about 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
California Health
County
Denver, CO
City
Roseville, CA
Local
Colorado Health
Roseville, CA
Health
The Associated Press

Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead

BERLIN (AP) — Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, says his party will do “everything we can” to form a new government, despite facing what is expected to be its worst result in post-World War II Germany. Germany’s center-left Social Democrats were locked...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Labor And Delivery#Solera Senior Living#Crystal#Founder#Operations

Comments / 0

Community Policy