Roseville resident Crystal Roberts joins Solera Senior Living
Cystal Roberts named Chief Clinical and Wellness Officer. Denver, Colorado – Solera Senior Living, a Denver-based operator, developer and investor of next generation senior living communities across the U.S., recently announced the addition of Crystal Roberts a resident of Roseville, Calif, and 27-year industry veteran known for her distinctive Alzheimer’s and dementia care programs, to its already impressive leadership team.www.rosevilletoday.com
