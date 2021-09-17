Get to know the possibilities at New Summit Charter Academy

Students everywhere are uncertain yet excited for the 2021-22 school year. Schools are now (mostly) open and have resumed regular activities. For the young women at St. Agnes Academy, this means the return of clubs and after-school activities. Most club activities were shut down last year, but the return to in-person learning has inspired students to start new clubs. Juniors Zayne Nemry and Phoebe An seized the opportunity and started a new Intersectional Feminism Club, an activism club dedicated to spreading awareness of feminism and what it means.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO