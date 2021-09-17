Editorial: Pedro Martinez’s ascent to CPS boss was ‘historic.’ But here’s how he can make our schools better.

San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez, selected by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to be the next CEO of Chicago Public Schools, speaks to reporters outside his former high school, Benito Juarez Community Academy, in Chicago on Sept. 15, 2021. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

As San Antonio’s schools superintendent, new Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez stood up to Greg Abbott, Texas’ Republican governor.

Even as deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 soared in the Lone Star State, Abbott issued an indefensibly daft executive order banning public bodies from imposing mask and vaccination mandates. Martinez and his school district ignored Abbott’s order, and in doing so, made the health, safety and education of students paramount.

“He is a staunch advocate for children, defying a foolish ban on masks in public schools,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday, as she announced Martinez as her pick to run CPS. “Pedro has stood squarely on the side of the children in his school district to protect them from this horrible pandemic.”

Advocacy for children is Priority No. 1 for any schools superintendent, so Martinez’s defiance of Abbott’s recklessness earns him high marks. His ascent marks a milestone for CPS — the native of Aguascalientes, Mexico, becomes the first Latino to be named the district’s CEO outside of an interim capacity.

He moves from a district of 48,000 students to one with more than 340,000 — the third largest school system in the country. He inherits a district reeling from years of fiscal mismanagement, declining enrollment, and a Chicago Teachers Union that routinely puts its politics above the welfare of this city’s kids. Oh yes, and a pandemic that continues to confound the process of educating children.

Martinez knows all about CPS’ existential challenges. Before San Antonio, he served as chief financial officer for then-CPS CEO Arne Duncan, overseeing a budget of $5 billion. He’s also a highly successful product of CPS, a graduate of Benito Juarez Community Academy who grew up in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood.

Time will tell whether Martinez, who takes over later this month, is the right choice. In terms of experience, he’s an accountant, not an educator. His predecessor, Janice Jackson, was a teacher who, at the age of 27, founded her own school. Jackson steered CPS through some of its most trying crises — the Tribune’s “Betrayed” investigative series that uncovered the vast incidence of sexual violence against students; the 11-day teachers strike in fall 2019; and most recently, the pandemic-forced transition from in-class instruction to remote learning during the 2020-21 school year.

Martinez’s stewardship of the San Antonio Independent School District since 2015 also deserves praise. He took over a district with a state rating of “F” and turned it into a “B,” a turnaround that Texas state officials dubbed as the fastest improvement by a large school district in the state. He also defended the role of charter schools in the school system, telling San Antonio Magazine in 2018 that the “end goal has to be that children are successful regardless of where they’re going.” If charter schools offer a strong, achievement-oriented option, parents should be able to go that route if they choose. Martinez embraced that mindset.

Can Martinez make the improvements CPS desperately needs to put Chicago children on track for successful, fulfilling futures? The answer is yes, if he hews to these imperatives:

· Keep schools safe, but open. The education of children in Chicago, as well as across the country, withstood a devastating broadside when COVID-19 made remote learning the norm during the previous school year. Yet at CPS, attendance dropped and failing grades rose, particularly among Black and Latino children.

CPS has a sound strategy for keeping children and staff healthy and safe, though as of late it has stumbled in failing to meet its own deadlines for providing free coronavirus tests in all schools. Students can begin to reverse the damage done by remote learning only if classrooms are firewalled from the ravages of the pandemic. Martinez cannot afford to allow children to lose any more ground.

· Hold the line against CTU. When Lightfoot introduced Martinez as CPS’ new head last week, Martinez appeared to extend an olive branch to union leadership. “We cannot be fighting within ourselves,” he said. “The enemy is COVID. The enemy is the systemic racism we’ve had in our country. The enemy is poverty.”

Martinez is right to start his relationship with CTU with a fist bump rather than fisticuffs. But if CTU is true to form, he should brace for a teachers union that calibrates most of its moves with the overarching goal of amassing ever more political clout.

That will become abundantly apparent as the district approaches its transformation into an entity overseen by an elected board, a changeover that will begin in 2025 and wrap up in 2027. The union has the manpower and money to profoundly influence elections, and could easily turn the board into a CTU proxy. Martinez shouldn’t bank on a lasting detente with the teachers union. Instead, he should be ever ready to thwart CTU’s political power plays.

· Craft a plan to combat declining enrollment, particularly at schools in South and West side neighborhoods grappling with poverty, disinvestment and violence.

Year after year, CPS enrollment drops not by the hundreds, but by the thousands. It’s a tricky balance to right-size the district’s infrastructure while still preserving the crucial link between school and community. But underutilized schools waste taxpayer money and, more often than not, offer a depleted array of coursework compared with fully enrolled schools. A bare-bones education at underused schools eventually prods parents to move away — perpetuating the cycle of dropping enrollment.

Martinez must focus on turning around flagging performance at South and West side schools. But he should also apply his advocacy for charter schools to CPS, to broaden choice for parents. At some point, he may have to close largely empty schools. But when he does, he should involve parents and residents in more transparent decision-making. That gives the community buy-in, and a stake in the solution.

Lightfoot framed Martinez’s ascent to CPS CEO as “historic.” Chicagoans would also like to see history made in another way — a CPS that launches enrollment, student performance and graduation rates on an upward trajectory, that sends more students to college than ever before, and keeps politics from derailing students’ growth.

Martinez can make his mark by putting those goals foremost on his list of priorities — and achieving them.

